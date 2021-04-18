Mater Dei cruises past Cypress to remain undefeated
Mater Dei 78, Cypress 42 The Mater Dei Monarchs rolled to their 6th consecutive win on Saturday night when they downed the Cypress Centurions 78 to 42 at Meruelo Athletic Center on the Mater Dei c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news