Devin Askew is that guy you couldn’t take your eyes off as he did his thing last year as a freshman for Mater Dei High and The Las Vegas Prospects AAU squad. Dev’s fav song is Can’t Be Broken by Lil Wayne. If Weezy were to watch D-Askew he might just shout out: “They can do all they can do but they can't break unbreakable.” D-Askew’s spirit is pretty unbreakable on court. At heart, Dev is just a really cool kid that’s down to earth. He loves to watch soccer, specifically Neymar from Brazil who he says has “Swag for his craft and love for all people. He plays his game at a high level...I want to be like Neymar.” Devin and Neymar: Both stylish and effortless, tireless workers at perfecting the little things that win in sports. What better compliment can I offer someone really? Hanging at the LA Air West open runs about 6 months ago (that incredible comp laden open run that features NBA pros, overseas vets, and literally the best ballers that are in the city of angels at any given time) I witnessed D-Askew showing no fear and taking it to any and all pros that crossed his path!



Devin Askew at Air West

One of my pro friends, T-West, said about Dev, “That freshman kid ain’t no kid. He came at me like I was a bum, with some reckless abandon, trying to dominate us vets, just like when Josh Christopher did in his first time at Air West as a freshman. Dude is a MF on the court.” #Tom Thibodeau, you have company Dev is getting love on the net. Exhibit A, his Ball is Life video of being an “Ankle breaker nominee of the year.” https://youtu.be/-tecNLIHRTc In a game? Dev is really physically fit, has tight and loose handles, a killer jumper that carries range. But it’s his heart, that fierce Mike Tyson look in his eyes that says “I’ll eat your babies” which might be his greatest weapon. To be clear, Dev isn’t a violent person but he has caused destruction in b-ball games. Real talk. Some will tell you Dev Askew is just a 6-3 combo guard, a mesh of flesh and bones that is a top national prospect for 2021. Look closer, he’s the face of his SoCal generation. He’s like James Baldwin’s Soul on Ice, google it people. His unique combination of swag, love of people, and pure skill is why I put him on the cover of The Laced Clinic story recently, getting a bro hug and major love from DeMar DeRozan. Why? Dev sparks your imagination. His ceiling? Last year I was sitting down watching Cole Anthony, chopping it up with his dad Greg at the Sports Academy. We were talking about his glorious UNLV vs. UCSB game and our guy Carrick DeHart. Dev could be as special as Cole Anthony, he just needs to continue to work harder than everyone else in his class. Rivals.com National Analyst Eric Bossi showered Dev with high praise recently, naming him the top 19 player in his class. ESPN has Dev at #19 also and 24/7 has him as the top 21 prospect.



Devin Askew at the Drew League

To me, E-Woods, I analyze which kids have an entrenched support system to predict which kid will keep rising in the rankings. Do they have parents that want to nurture them, keep it real for them to the next level? Do their trainers really push them, are their coaches on point, is their circle of friends able to propel them to the top ranking in year 4 as a senior? A year 1 freshman evaluation is just a gut check. Who is on call 24 hours to make sure Dev and his lil bro Jordan bust their humps to achieve academically? Their loving mom Katie. She’s on call because she’s actually a doctor, and is proud Dev carries a 3.7 gpa. Katie graduated Cal and UCSF Medical and cherishes academics. That def counts as next level support. 100. We can’t leave out the oldest brother BJ who showed courage in overcoming back injuries in prep, which sidetracked his own hoop dream. BJ loves watching his little bros rip and run toward their high goals of the future. Who also deserves a lot of credit for Dev’s on-court success? His caring dad Brian, a charismatic good guy that walked the walk along with mom Katie when they sacrificed so much and uprooted the family from Sacramento to SoCal, facilitating the ultimate support for Dev and his younger brother Jordan so they could attend Mater Dei. When asked to offer a quote on Dev, Brian said, “I love that my boy is loyal in this world and has a heart for people. What more can you ask as a parent, really.” #A parent’s love Brian told me when Dev took an unofficial visit to Louisville recently the head coach asked Dev if he could see himself leaving Cali to live and play there. Dev responded, “I’ll go wherever my destiny can be fulfilled, anywhere on earth.” Speak Lil Wayne (Can’t Be Broken) on how dope that is: “You cannot break down what can’t be broken Out of all the wrinkles, I was chosen When all of the lights, they get low And all of the curtains they close You cannot break down what can’t be broken”



Why so many unbreakable references? Besides his dope game, I’ve been blessed to be let inside Dev’s head. Featuring these lyrics in this story is taking the reader in his head with me. Feel Dev’s vibe, he is the waking manifestation of Lil Wayne’s Can’t be Broken. More of these lyrics: “I ain't finna break or fix the brakes... Don't make me pick your fate.” Unpack those words? Dude has no fear. He looks forward to the Nike Extravaganza soon to come; he circles Bosco, Santa Margarita, and especially Orange Lutheran on his schedule. Because it’s go time, it’s time to handle “Orange County Biz” and show em all that his squad does work! Why do I love this kid? Dev isn’t afraid to share these comments. He respects these other programs so much that he lays down the gauntlet. Other kids might be too afraid to say what they feel, that the comp will use their words as bulletin board material and or locker room motivation. No, my guy Dev appreciates that his comp needs to bring their best shot as he makes a case to be that top 10 rated player, so it’s all good. Hear Dev speak on his hopes for Mater Dei’s season this year, “Our goal is to win CIF, to make a run at state. I won’t let myself ever be passive on the court. I’m just trying to help my teammates bring out their best. “That means being a true leader on court. When the play comes to me, or goes through me, I’ll be ready to create and facilitate.” Why do I call this young man “Mr. Dev?” Because his game and mindset says “Grown a$$ man!” Dev feels lucky to play for a caring coach, prep legend Gary McKnight. Me personally, I think coach M is as dope as Oak Hill Academy’s coach, Steve Smith. I feel blessed to start a story soon with G-McKnight, to relate his experiences and philosophies. Click here for: Erik Woods Oak Hill Academy feature story Hear what McKnight appreciates about his player Dev, “I love the way he plays hard, so very hard at all times, always striving to set a great tempo. We ask him to distribute, to get everyone in sync and he responds. “Devin has the ability to take it strong to the basket often but he understands that setting up a play is just as effective. That’s the sign of a bright young man. I feel lucky to have had great kids over the years and Devin is an extension of my good fortune because he’s very coachable. “I still feel a strong love for the game, still love to be around these kids after all these years. The fine young men on our team continue to make it fun for me.” #Coach McKnight is the gold standard fosho. I also respect that Dev’s mom Katie is a doctor. She took that Hippocratic oath to “Do no harm.” Dev has taken that “hoop oath” to better himself as a player. He’s wise for a youngin’ and realizes that in terms of his development, he’s just a caterpillar, starting to shed his cocoon, hoping to fly away to college after 3 more years as a Monarch butterfly. Imagine a lion with wings? Hear what Dev feels he must improve on the most, “I need to see the floor better, I must be crisper in my handling of passing lanes. There’s so much to tighten up, I take it one skill at a time.”



Devin Askew

Shea Frazee of ICEO is Dev’s dope trainer, known him since he was 11. He shares this insight, “Devin was never the man in middle school, which in a way helps have a chip on his shoulder in high school. It’s fueled him to earn that feature at Mater Dei. “He’s a good athlete but won’t project as a future rare Westbrook or Dennis Smith level world-class athlete. So for him to match other top prospects that have extreme athletic gifts, he’ll need to stay the course and give constant effort and practice over the next 3 years. “That’s the key to keep him ahead of the curve. He does have an X-Men type gift - it’s to energize all others around him, bring out their very best. People are drawn to him, thrive off his leadership. “Devin does have a world class ability; it’s to inspire others through his relationship empowerment.” These words from Shea, a great trainer that helped Stanley Johnson thrive. See this S-Frazee video that’ll blow you away as proof! https://youtu.be/TYgJv1cq_4w We’ll be doing a Californiapreps.com part 2 that updates Dev’s recruitment. But if you think of him as a recruit, you’ll miss the point. He’s not worried about recruitment now, too busy recruiting himself to become the best version of what he can be. How many other kids are that tough on themselves? This exceptional vibe Dev showed me, it made Mr Devin Askew my fav Mater Del player I’ve ever done a story on. Other greats like Taylor King and Bol Bol had great skills but Dev has that easiness about him that makes you root for him. I loved Stanley Johnson’s career, I bump into Mr. Johnson rolling around my college hometown of Santa Barbara sometimes. Since Dev and Stanley are friends I’ll have to peep Stanley’s thoughts on Dev next time I see him in SB. T-King and S-Johnson, two players that supremely repped the storied past of Mater Dei. Thinking of them brings me around to what uber trainer Keion Kindred, co-founder of Air West that runs the open gym runs, said when describing Devin, “There goes big Dev Askew, the future of Mater Dei basketball.” What more needs to be said? 0/100.