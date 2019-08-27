The 2019 football season in the state of California has begun. Mater Dei is the number one team for the second straight week as we enter the first full week of football in Southern California. Here are our Week 1 rankings.







1. Mater Dei (1-0) (1)

The Monarchs beat Centennial 42-14. Bryce Young threw for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Quincy Craig had a 57 yard touchdown run. Ray Leutele had a six yard interception return for touchdown.

They host Villa Park at the Santa Ana Bowl on Thursday.





2. St. John Bosco (1-0) (2)

The Braves beat Dematha of Maryland 35-7. DJ Uiagalelei threw for 322 passing yards and two scores. Sophomore Jamari Bates rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Oregon commit Kris Hutson had 129 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Logan Loya added 148 receiving yards.

They host Don Bosco Prep of New Jersey on Friday.





3. Centennial (0-1) (3)

The Huskies lost 42-12 at Mater Dei. Nicholas Floyd rushed for two touchdowns for Centennial.

They host Orange Lutheran on Friday.





4.Narbonne (1-0) (4)

The Gauchos beat Buchanan 32-7. Junior Jake Garcia threw three touchdowns, two to Elijah Queen and one to Eren East. Ashley Tucker Jr. and Tomarion Harden each had rushing touchdowns. Jordan Banks had an interception on defense.



They host Lone Peak of Utah on Saturday.







5. JSerra (1-0) ( 5)

The Lions beat East of Utah 24-14. Cal commit Christ Street rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Jaden Genova blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

They play St. Joseph Regional of New Jersey at Cathedral Catholic in San Diego on Saturday.





6. Oaks Christian (1-0) (6)

The Lions beat Chaminade 13-7. Semaj Freeman rushed for a touchdown. Brenden Segovia drained a pair of field goals. Jameson Wang threw for 169 yards.

They host Grace Brethren on Friday.





7. Mission Viejo (1-0) (7)

The Diablos beat Konawaena of Hawaii 38–14. Peter Costelli threw for 162 yards and with a passing and rushing touchdown. Tyson Scott rushed for two touchdowns. Jacquez Robertson rushed for 84 yards. Ryder Fitch had a 28 yard interception return for touchdown.

They play Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills on Friday.





8. Sierra Canyon (1–0) (8)

The Trailblazers beat Westlake 26-6. JD Sumlin rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns. DJ Harvey had 105 receiving yards and a score. Oliver Hanlon and D’Shawn Jones both had interceptions.

They host Lawndale on Friday.





9. Serra (0-0) (10)

The Cavaliers season begins on Friday versus Garfield.





10. Rancho Cucamonga (1-0) (NR)

The Cougars enter the rankings following a 50-21 win over Roosevelt. CJ Stroud threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns. Silas Bolden rushed for 207 yards and two scores. Shane Soares led all receivers with 162 yards and a touchdown, while Jayden Dixon-Veal had 89 receiving yards and a pair of scores.

They host Calabasas on Thursday.





Dropped Out: Upland (9)



