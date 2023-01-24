"Wow," Mgbako yelled. "Man, this has probably been my biggest goal. I've always wanted to be a part of the McDoanld's game, so I'm just excited and looking forward to the whole experience. This is a big deal for me."

That's why Mgbako, a Duke signee, was genuinely ecstatic on Tuesday when he learned that he was one of 24 players selected to play in this year's McDonald's All-American Game on March 28 in Houston.

"I've never had anything handed to me," Mgbako said. "I've had to work for everything I've ever gotten. The only thing I know is to go get it."

Roselle (N.J.) Catholic wing Mackenzie Mgbako knows this may be a bit of a hard sell, but even as the No. 6 overall player in the Rivals150 , he never expects his stature to make achieving certain accolades a foregone conclusion.

California led the way with four All-Americans and New Jersey had three, while Arizona, Georgia and Florida had two apiece.

As for colleges, Kentucky led the way with four, highlighted by Camden (N.J.) point guard DJ Wagner, who is ranked No. 3 overall in the Rivals150. Duke boasts the second-most All-Americans with three while Michigan State and Oregon checked in with two apiece.

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) combo guard Bronny James (No. 43 overall) is the lone undecided prospect in the game, mulling offers and heavy interest from Oregon, Ohio State and USC, among others.

James, son of LeBron James, will team up with Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) point guard Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 overall prospect, and Duncanville (Texas) forward Ron Holland (No. 8 overall) to lead the West, while Sunrise Christian (Bel Air, Kan.) wing Matas Buzelis (No. 2 overall) teams up with Wagner, Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) wing Justin Edwards (No. 4 overall) and Camden center Aaron Bradshaw (No. 5 overall) to lead the East.

"I think the best part is going to be the matchups," Mgbako said. "It's the best against the best, and we're all competitors so it'll be fun to go head-to-head again. There's nothing better than playing against other top players and going hard."

From Zion Williamson's high-wire act in 2018 to Cole Anthony's MVP performance the following year, the realization of "his dream" prompted Mgbako to reminisce about his favorite memories of past McDonald's games.

"And now it's my turn," Mgbako said matter-of-factly. "I just want to make the most of the game when I get there and take it all in. Even now. I know how many players wanted to be in this game, so to be picked is a blessing. I'm gonna have fun in the game, but I'm gonna go hard and try to leave my mark, too. I just can't wait to play."