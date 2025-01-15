Premium content
Michigan State commit Khalil Terry pleasantly surprised by offer from UCLA
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Khalil Terry, a 2027 Tustin (Calif.) safety currently committed to Michigan State, reached out Tuesday to UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin just to “catch up.”

What followed, though, was a scholarship offer “out of the blue” to play for the Bruins and Martin, who was Terry’s lead recruiter before Martin left his alma mater after one season and agreed to join the UCLA coaching staff before the start of the early-signing period in December.

“Obviously, I’m excited,” Terry told Bruin Blitz on Tuesday evening. “I’ve been to campus a couple of times in the spring.”

