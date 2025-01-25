Nike Extravaganza XXX Photo Gallery: Mater Dei tops Servite

North Carolina's weekly review of targets includes highlights and analysis of PF Tyran Stokes (Notre Dame).
Sermons (Rancho Cucamonga) is joining the Trojans as a preferred walk-on and may get a look at positions other than WR.
“Never a doubt,” 2027 4-star quarterback commit Brady Edmunds said. “Coach (Ryan) Day is the best in college football."
Here’s what DT Tommy Tofi (Riordan) and WR Kenneth Moore III (St. Mary's-pictured) said about their respective meetings.
RB Karson Cox (Oak Hills) has some advice as his recruitment has come to a close.
North Carolina's weekly review of targets includes highlights and analysis of PF Tyran Stokes (Notre Dame).
Sermons (Rancho Cucamonga) is joining the Trojans as a preferred walk-on and may get a look at positions other than WR.
“Never a doubt,” 2027 4-star quarterback commit Brady Edmunds said. “Coach (Ryan) Day is the best in college football."