News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-02 16:01:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon commit Seven McGee breaks down recruitment

K2rtybgxoysd9aivf7ds
Seven McGee
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

IRVINE, Calif. - Seven McGee was recently at Oregon’s spring game and the trip solidified in his mind why he committed to the Ducks in the first place.Well, second place really. The 2021 athlete fr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}