Oregon State flips Wyoming commit Logan Knapp

Oregon State has landed its 13th commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Sunday, the Beavers landed a commitment from Clayton Valley Charter tight end Logan Knapp. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end was previously committed to Wyoming, choosing to flip his commitment as he finished up an official visit with the Beavers.

"The visit was great," Knapp told BeaversEdge about his visit. "The atmosphere was crazy! The game was amazing, it was a great experience!"

He also held offers in his recruitment from San Diego State and Washington State in his recruitment.

Where the California native will line up with the Beavers is still a bit ambiguous, while he won't be a tight end, there is the chance he will play either linebacker or defensive end for the Beavers once he arrives in Corvallis.

The Beavers in the cycle hold just one commitment at both defensive end and linebacker. At defensive end, the Beavers hold a commitment from Santa Rosa, California native Jesse Myers while Jeremiah Ioane, a Las Vegas native is their lone linebacker commitment.