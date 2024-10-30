Oregon State QB commit Tristan Ti'a 'excited to start journey' as a Beaver

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Recently, the Oregon State Beavers found their quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle in potential hidden gem Tristan Ti'a. The California signal caller took an official visit to Corvallis over the weekend for the Beavers matchup against UNLV and decided to announce his commitment shortly after wrapping up his trip.

Following his decision, BeaversEdge caught up with Ti'a to discuss his decision.





