Four-star LB Samu Moala breaks down Texas A&M pledge

Four-star LB Samu Moala breaks down Texas A&M pledge

On Sunday, Leuzinger standout Samu Moala committed to Texas A&M over USC, Notre Dame, Michigan and many others.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Texas A&M's phenomenal season is attracting some California prospects

Texas A&M's phenomenal season is attracting some California prospects

The Aggies have definitely caught the attention of 4-star ATH Brandon Arrington and 4-star LB Samu Moala (pictured).

Premium contentExternal content
 • Adam Gorney
West Spotlight: Intriguing two-team recruiting battles

West Spotlight: Intriguing two-team recruiting battles

Check out the intrigue involving Luke Fahey, Madden Faraimo, Ryder Lyons, Vance Spafford, and RJ Sermons (photo).

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend

Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend

2026 ATH Brandon Arrington is taking a big visit to Texas A&M. The word is the Aggies and Oklahoma have the early edge.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
2025 LB Carter Jones commits to Arizona

2025 LB Carter Jones commits to Arizona

Carter Jones (Crean Lutheran) committed on Friday just a couple days after backing away from his longtime pledge to Cal.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Matt Moreno

Published Oct 30, 2024
Oregon State QB commit Tristan Ti'a 'excited to start journey' as a Beaver
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Recently, the Oregon State Beavers found their quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle in potential hidden gem Tristan Ti'a. The California signal caller took an official visit to Corvallis over the weekend for the Beavers matchup against UNLV and decided to announce his commitment shortly after wrapping up his trip.

Following his decision, BeaversEdge caught up with Ti'a to discuss his decision.


MORE: PFF Grades Through 8 Games | Projecting OSU's Final Four Games | Analysis: EDGE Nik Fisher Brings Pass Rush Upside | Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap | Snap Counts + Takeaways From Cal | Team Grades & Top Performers vs Cal | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Cal


