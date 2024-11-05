Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford commits to Georgia

in other news
2026 TE Colby Simpson discusses Minnesota gameday visit
Colby Simpson (Oaks Christian) was offered by the Gophers in June & just finished his 1st visit and came away impressed.
Lucien Holland recaps unofficial visit, latest interactions with UCLA
Boise State commit Lucien Holland (Inglewood) discusses his impressions after his unofficial visit on Saturday.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Potential flip targets coming into focus, and more
Breaking updates on CB Brandon Lockhart (USC losing grip?). QB Robert McDaniel (new threat for AZ?), & Brandon Arrington
Three-Point Stance: Quarterback recruiting, five-star watch, more
One of 5 prospects who could become a 5-star in the next round of rankings is CB Dijon Lee Jr. (Mission Viejo). Read why
Four-star LB Samu Moala breaks down Texas A&M pledge
On Sunday, Leuzinger standout Samu Moala committed to Texas A&M over USC, Notre Dame, Michigan and many others.
in other news
2026 TE Colby Simpson discusses Minnesota gameday visit
Colby Simpson (Oaks Christian) was offered by the Gophers in June & just finished his 1st visit and came away impressed.
Lucien Holland recaps unofficial visit, latest interactions with UCLA
Boise State commit Lucien Holland (Inglewood) discusses his impressions after his unofficial visit on Saturday.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Potential flip targets coming into focus, and more
Breaking updates on CB Brandon Lockhart (USC losing grip?). QB Robert McDaniel (new threat for AZ?), & Brandon Arrington
Georgia has landed an elite playmaker in the 2026 class.
Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford has committed to Georgia. The California prospect chose the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, and others.
Georgia offered Spafford in July. This came shortly after an electric performance at the Under Armour Future 50 that included Spafford winning the honor of fastest man and posting a 4.35-second time in the 40-yard dash.
"Georgia is No. 1. They produce the best, you play the best, you practice against the best, it’s the best," Spafford told Rivals this fall. "That’s how you get to the league. SEC ball, that’s how you get to the league and that’s where I want to go.”
Spafford is the third commitment in Georgia's 2026 class and the first on the offensive side of the ball. He joins defensive backs Jontavius Wyman and Dominick Kelly.