Published Nov 5, 2024
Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford commits to Georgia
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Georgia has landed an elite playmaker in the 2026 class.

Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford has committed to Georgia. The California prospect chose the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, and others.

Georgia offered Spafford in July. This came shortly after an electric performance at the Under Armour Future 50 that included Spafford winning the honor of fastest man and posting a 4.35-second time in the 40-yard dash.

"Georgia is No. 1. They produce the best, you play the best, you practice against the best, it’s the best," Spafford told Rivals this fall. "That’s how you get to the league. SEC ball, that’s how you get to the league and that’s where I want to go.”

Spafford is the third commitment in Georgia's 2026 class and the first on the offensive side of the ball. He joins defensive backs Jontavius Wyman and Dominick Kelly.

