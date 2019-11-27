Hometown Favorites are GREEK Hoop Gods: Phi Slama Jama 2.0 What is Hometown Favorites? They are big homies, Westbrook, Harden, DeRozan, so, so many of LA’s best ever ballers from this and multiple generations. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS FIRE clinic video link, explains it ALL! https://youtu.be/LkutrRGuhSU Legendary mentors Pooh Jeter, Baron Davis, Bobby Brown, they carry Raymond Lewis torch into 2k. Being that NBA vet, Drew League leader, just as Nipsy Hussle lifted city, a cadre of many special LA pros are giving back.

Below are some of the Hometown Favorites’ media day photos, these prep kids, repping their school colors. I recognized many, I’m trying to show them wearing their away uni with pride. Who are these 30 kids (in photo above), they are some of the HT Favs. Although at least 10-20 couldn’t make it, these 30 are some of LA’s illest, most dangerous basketball players. A fraternity straight fam, on a high level like Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler who both played at the University of Houston from 1982-84. What made those guys special? It The bond they shared, blood brothers almost. That’s Hometown Favorites seen in this Media Day, November 10th, 2019. Me, these 30 guys deserve a Greek God name to denote their fraternity, something fun to go with their fire visual photos, like The Phi Slama Jama worn on the warm ups during pregame at games so many decades ago.

So me, your humble E-Woods, inspiration strikes BIG TIME but I let the basketball gods pick these descriptive names at random. I put in 30 fire Greek god names, pulled out a photo, then picked out a Greek god name to go for the player from the hat at random. There was one exception for the big homies I gave appropriate names for Baron Davis, Anax: king Pooh Jeter, Polemarchos: senior officer Bobby Brown, Nauarchos: admiral. Mad respect, they ate basketball gods.100. I kept this story short because I’m really hope the reader will take the time see Bobby Brown’s Ball Is Life story/video, linked below. I kick myself in the butt for not thinking to do his BIL feature myself, been appreciating LB bigtime since he 17 years old at Westchester when we were ballin together.100. http://ballislife.com/nobody-expected-me-to-go-to-the-nba-the-inspiring-basketball-journey-of-bobby-brown/ Which Hometown Favorite do you get down with? They are all dope. This is the first in a series of Hometown Favorites photo galleries, which will eventually include all the attendees.

TJ Wainwright (Westchester) is Nyktophylax: night guard. Keith Dinwiddie (Fairfax) is Nikè: victory

Rob Diaz (LB Millikan) is Akontion: missile; projectile

Barrington Hargress (Ribet Academy) is Argyraspis: silvershield

Jorge Ochoa Jr (La Mirada) is Axinè: battle-axe.

Kylan Boswell (Colony) is Drepanon: battle-scythe.

Brandon Perez (Notre Dame) is Dromos: charge on the run

Tomi Adesiji (Serra #4) is Encheiridion: dagger. Jeremy Dent-Smith (Serra) is Hègemoon: commander.

Jalen Pitre (Gahr) is Helepolis: siege tower