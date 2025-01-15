Photo Gallery: Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco

There were junior days around the country and a whole lot more recruiting news coming out. Photo: Jon Ioane (Tustin)
6-foot-3, 192-pound QB Derek Garcia (Ventura) made multiple trips to SDSU during the process.
Punter Lennox Miller (Oaks Christian) shares what he’s been told about the staff changes and much more in this video.
Here’s what the coaches said about Oak Ridge TE Kaleb Edwards (pictured) and CB Chuck McDonald III (Mater Dei).
Several programs stopped by to see QB Ryder Lyons & USC visited ATH Brandon Arrington (L). USC may still lead for both.
There were junior days around the country and a whole lot more recruiting news coming out. Photo: Jon Ioane (Tustin)
6-foot-3, 192-pound QB Derek Garcia (Ventura) made multiple trips to SDSU during the process.
Punter Lennox Miller (Oaks Christian) shares what he’s been told about the staff changes and much more in this video.