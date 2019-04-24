News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 19:25:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Photo Gallery: SoCal Spring Tip Off, pt. 3

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Here are more action photos from the 4th Annual Southern California Spring Tip Off held at the American Sports Center on April 13-14. Some of the players featured in this second in a series of pho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}