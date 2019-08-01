With the dead period over and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Last week we looked at each of the offensive positions and this week the spotlight is on the defensive side of the ball. Here is a summary of where the recruitments of the top uncommitted cornerbacks stand heading into their senior seasons.

*****

Top contenders: Georgia, Texas Recruiting outlook: Predicting a landing spot for Ringo is difficult because a decision date isn’t close but Georgia and Texas seem to be in the best shape right now. The Dawgs just hosted him and his mother for an unofficial visit and that trip to Athens went well. Texas has some growing momentum on the recruiting trail but the Longhorns did just lose a head-to-head battle with Georgia for offensive lineman Chad Lindberg. Look for Ringo to take all five official visits and commit after the season. Farrell’s take: I’ve got Georgia right now for Ringo but counting out the Longhorns lately hasn’t been a good idea. However, Georgia was the talk of all the recruits around Ringo at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas and that’s the latest intel we have. This one will take awhile.

*****

Jacobe Covington (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: USC, Washington, Oklahoma Recruiting outlook: Covington hasn’t made predicting his commitment easy but the three programs with the best chance of signing him are USC, Washington and Oklahoma. He’s taken official visits to Oklahoma and Washington already and it seems like the Huskies have a slight lead but it’s hard to count out the Sooners. USC remains in the mix and this season will have a lot to do with how big a contender they are for Covington down the road. A commitment could come as soon as October. Farrell’s take: I like Washington right now but watch out for USC if it hires a big-name coach. Oklahoma is also a great option but I’ve been hearing more about the Huskies trending than anyone else.

*****

Dwight McGlothern (NICK KRUEGER | rivals.com)

Top contenders: Georgia, Arkansas, USC, Oregon Recruiting outlook: Georgia jumped out to an early lead with McGlothern in the spring but he hasn’t taken many visits since then. Arkansas is really pushing to get him on campus while USC and Oregon are doing the same, but he has some strong relationships at Georgia. Former teammate Lewis Cine signed with the Dawgs in the last recruiting class but McGlothern isn’t expected to commit until after this season. Farrell’s take: I’ve got Georgia in this one as well although it’s still very much up in the air. His visits will tell the tale but the Dawgs landed Cine and I think McGlothern follows.

*****

Henry Gray (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, Penn State Recruiting outlook: Gray’s recruitment has slowed down but Ohio State and Florida are the two schools to keep an eye on right now. Penn State is very much in the mix as well but the national picture at cornerback is going to change significantly over the next month or two. Look for Gray’s recruitment to become much clearer midway through the season. Farrell’s take: I’m feeling Ohio State here as I think he leaves the state and the lure of playing for the Buckeyes in a secondary that has produced so many recent first-rounders will win out.

*****

Darion Green-Warren (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)