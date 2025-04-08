Purdue flips 2026 four-star quarterback Corin Berry from Boston College

Berry earned four-star status in the most recent 2026 recruiting class rankings update, while being the 22nd ranked signal caller in the class and 35th-best overall prospect in California.

The change in Berry's recruitment comes on the heels of an official visit to West Lafayette over the weekend, where the Boilermakers put the icing on the cake and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw and offensive coordinator Josh Henson got their guy. Berry had been committed to the Eagles since the summer of 2024, and added offers from California, Arkansas, Washington State and Purdue in the months following his commitment.

Purdue has its quarterback in the 2026 class. Four-star signal caller Corin Berry announced his commitment to the Boilermakers today, flipping his pledge from Boston College to Purdue.

As a junior at Charter Oak (Calif.), Berry threw for 3,034 yards and 33 touchdowns to nine interceptions, while completing 65% of his pass attempts. The dual threat quarterback also had 284 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Berry has a strong frame for the position at 6-foot-3 and has a strong arm with a natural motion. He can make any throw on the field and has a strong pocket presence, sometimes taking shots to deliver the football on time. Berry also shows the ability to move around in the pocket and use his athleticism to pick up yards with his legs, as a smooth runner.

The dual threat ability of Berry fits the type of quarterback Purdue is looking for under offensive coordinator Josh Henson and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw. The Boilermakers will add Berry to the quarterback room in 2026, where he could join the likes of Malachi Singleton, EJ Colson, Bennett Meredith, Evans Chuba and Garyt Odom, who all have two or more years of eligibility remaining.

Berry becomes the third commit in the Boilermakers' 2026 recruiting class, joining three-star offensive lineman Rico Schrieber and three-star linebacker Brayden Sweeney, the latter of which committed last weekend.

Purdue now has its quarterback locked in for the 2026 class and will look to surround him with talent at the skill positions, with the likes of Izaiah Wright, Kory Amachree, DeZephen Walker, Santana Carlos, Jayvian Tanelus, BJ Bedgood, Lekhy Thompkins, Tyler Ruxer and Cooper McCutchan as fellow 2026 recruits set for official visits to West Lafayette this summer.