QB Derek Garcia becomes SDSU's first 2026 commitment

If there is one thing Sean Lewis has shown throughout his first year as the head coach at San Diego State it is that quarterbacks will want to play for him and his staff. The latest notable signal caller to join the mix with the Aztecs announced his decision Friday. Three-star quarterback Derek Garcia gave Lewis and SDSU his commitment to open the weekend and become the first member of the program's 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound prospect from Ventura High School made multiple trips to SDSU during the process as he assessed his options. Garcia originally planned to commit to a college in October, but he held off allowing the Aztecs time to make all the pieces fit.

"So, I've been to San Diego State now on campus three different times, about to be the fourth on the 18th, but ever since I have been in contact with coach (Matt) Johnson and coach (Sean) Lewis and the staff, they've always made me feel at home and made me feel comfortable with them," Garcia told AztecSportsReport. "They both got great personalities. Get to get to work alongside with both of them. Just today coach Johnson got moved up to the office coordinator spot. Coach Lewis was the office coordinator last season so this will be a big change. "It's good because he's my position coach, so I'll be able to work with him both of my position and in the meeting room going over game plans and offense, so it's a big opportunity."