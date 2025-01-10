QB Derek Garcia becomes SDSU's first 2026 commitment

If there is one thing Sean Lewis has shown throughout his first year as the head coach at San Diego State it is that quarterbacks will want to play for him and his staff. The latest notable signal caller to join the mix with the Aztecs announced his decision Friday.
Three-star quarterback Derek Garcia gave Lewis and SDSU his commitment to open the weekend and become the first member of the program's 2026 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-3, 192-pound prospect from Ventura High School made multiple trips to SDSU during the process as he assessed his options. Garcia originally planned to commit to a college in October, but he held off allowing the Aztecs time to make all the pieces fit.
"So, I've been to San Diego State now on campus three different times, about to be the fourth on the 18th, but ever since I have been in contact with coach (Matt) Johnson and coach (Sean) Lewis and the staff, they've always made me feel at home and made me feel comfortable with them," Garcia told AztecSportsReport. "They both got great personalities. Get to get to work alongside with both of them. Just today coach Johnson got moved up to the office coordinator spot. Coach Lewis was the office coordinator last season so this will be a big change.
"It's good because he's my position coach, so I'll be able to work with him both of my position and in the meeting room going over game plans and offense, so it's a big opportunity."
Garcia picked the Aztecs over a number of other programs with schools such as Arkansas, Utah, Syracuse, Minnesota, Cal, Kansas, Washington State and Oregon State being among the teams that offered the junior quarterback.
Ultimately, the opportunity to stay close to home and play for a coaching staff he likes won out for Garcia.
"It felt like a great fit," he said. "It's far enough away from home, but it's also not too far where I can't come home for a weekend, you know, spend a day at my house so it's great. They're really doing a great job of making it a steady home for guys for their college careers. They're wanting to build up the program, stay there for some years and build it up, so definitely looking forward to it."
The bond Garcia created with Johnson, who was promoted Friday to the offensive coordinator role in addition to his duties as quarterbacks coach for SDSU, was one that has grown since the Aztecs offered the 2026 quarterback last May.
The staff's willingness to get the best players on the field mattered to Garcia and played a role in his decision to commit Friday.