Recruiting explodes for California athlete Keawe Browne

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Keawe Browne had some offers but then the Corona Centennial Showcase happened and his recruitment went to outer space.

The four-star who is expected to play tight end in college now has at least 16 offers with more programs interested all the time.

Browne is all of 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, moves well, has great hands and is versatile since he has played both receiver, tight end and defensive end at Corona (Calif.) Centennial.

And now a ton of top teams want him.

“That’s everything I could ask for,” Browne said. “I put in the work to get where I’m supposed to be, it’s been a dream from when I started playing football in first grade and I love how it’s all coming together.

“It’s been exciting.”

Browne has shot onto the national scene in recent weeks after playing defensive end early in his career, playing some H-back, moving to receiver and now planning to go both ways in his senior season at Corona Centennial.

“I picked up like seven offers since my showcase and I still have schools coming in and they’re going to watch me practice,” Browne said. “It’s been exciting and I’m going to keep on playing and keep on working.”

Things have been happening so quickly but USC is definitely a school that he’s watching closely.

“USC is USC,” Browne said. “Everyone knows that name. I like them. It would be cool to play for my hometown.

“They’re saying they like what they see and they’re only taking two tight ends this year. No one has committed yet so it’s open for anyone but I really like what they’re doing over there how they started recruiting everyone in their backyard.”

Oregon was the dream school growing up and the Ducks have been in contact but haven’t offered yet. But it will be one to watch.

“They came by this week, the DB coach, and they said they’re going to hit me up soon,” Browne said.

Like so many others.