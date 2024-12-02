Recruiting Rumor Mill: Crunch time for top prospects

Na'eem Offord

After Rivalry Weekend and with National Signing Day just hours away there is a lot to cover in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

Advertisement

The three-star linebacker from Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter was “speechless” when he found out on social media that Gus Malzahn was leaving UCF to become the Florida State offensive coordinator. But the Seminoles might have something working if they want Boone because FSU was his “dream school” growing up.

After backing off his pledge to UCF following coach Gus Malzahn’s move to become Florida State’s offensive coordinator, Brown has heard from a ton of programs in just the last day or so with Arkansas, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Florida, Florida State, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Louisville and others reaching out. The Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star offensive tackle is not enrolling early so he could take his time with a decision.

Indiana is playing great football and Purdue will be starting over with a new coaching staff but neither of those Big Ten programs seem to be in the lead right now for the 2026 high three-star receiver from Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop. Penn State has the edge in Guilford’s recruitment as the Nittany Lions have thoroughly impressed him this fall and his relationships there remain very strong.

Ole Miss and Utah have emerged as two of the main players in Guillory’s recruitment and the Rebels could have a big edge after “everything” stood out to him during his weekend visit to Oxford. There is also coaching uncertainty at Utah with the future of coach Kyle Whittingham and what that will look like so Ole Miss definitely has the lead for the four-star running back from Aledo, Texas.

Hasenheutl has been committed to Georgia Tech since April but the word is that in the final days leading into signing day that Cal is making a serious run at the Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap Nacoochee standout. The Yellow Jackets have loaded up along the offensive line and just flipped four-star Peyton Joseph from Florida State and they might be done yet with Chaston Brown and others back on the board.

Florida has been rumored to be the team in the driver’s seat for the new Tennessee decommit but Georgia could be right there even though the Bulldogs could close with a corner instead of a safety. The four-star from Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County had been committed to the Vols since July but backed off that pledge as now the Gators and the Bulldogs battle until the end.

The four-star safety from Carrollton, Ga., has teased a big announcement coming on Wednesday (National Signing Day) as he remains committed to Texas but could definitely take trips to Florida and Colorado before finalizing his recruitment. The Gators are making a run at a lot of elite talent and the Buffaloes are arguably the hottest team on the recruiting trail now so while the Longhorns still have his commitment there will be competition down the stretch.

The three-star defensive end from Inglewood, Calif., backed off his Boise State commitment over the weekend following a visit to UCLA and now the Bruins look to be in the driver’s seat heading into his decision. UCLA offered Holland in recent weeks and then followed that up with a lot of attention – which was important in this recruitment – as the Bruins look strong in the final days here.

The situation with the high four-star Auburn quarterback commit does remain fluid after yet another visit to Ole Miss but the word is that the Tigers should still feel good about where his commitment stands. Some sources in Oxford are even unsure where they sit with the Lucedale (Miss.) George County standout who’s been flip-flopping visits to Auburn and Ole Miss but another sign to watch is that at least one and maybe other Auburn QBs could be headed to the portal. It would be a surprise if coach Hugh Freeze lost those guys and Knight.

The word is that Lockhart was back in Oxford for the Egg Bowl and that he has taken multiple visits there this season as Ole Miss looks to flip the four-star linebacker from Winona, Miss. After an early commitment to Auburn, Lockhart picked the Bulldogs in September but they’ve monumentally struggled this season and Ole Miss is making Lockhart a priority down the stretch.

The 2026 four-star quarterback has been committed to West Virginia since June but he was “shocked” by the news that coach Neal Brown was fired in Morgantown. The Kingston (Ga.) Cass standout didn’t have much else to say but Brown was one of the major reasons why he picked the Mountaineers early in his recruitment.

The four-star receiver from Homestead, Fla., has been committed to Oklahoma since July but throughout his recruitment Mills has closely watched Nebraska and now the Huskers are the team to watch if there is a flip down the stretch. The feeling is that the Huskers need to surround star quarterback Dylan Raiola with more elite talent and Mills fits the bill as a playmaker at the receiver spot.

It is truly anyone’s guess what Offord does in the end but it was a good sign for Ohio State that the five-star cornerback commit made the trip to Columbus over the weekend although the Buckeyes shockingly lost to Michigan. If the Birmingham (Ala.) Parker standout didn’t visit then a flip to Auburn was all but inevitable. It still could be as Offord is a total wild card heading into Wednesday but the Tigers should like their position right now to flip the five-star.

The 2026 four-star tight end from Dunlap, Ill., is down to Alabama and Ole Miss and should have a decision soon. Sutter was in Oxford for the Egg Bowl and he loved the chemistry of the team after its big win over Mississippi State and the coaches sat him down to make sure he is a top priority in the class. It’s down to the Rebels and the Crimson Tide as Sutter weighs his two favorites and could get something done soon.