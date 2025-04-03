Recruiting Rumor Mill: Top prospects beginning to cut down lists

Anthony Jones

A ton of information and news came out this week so another Recruiting Rumor Mill was needed this week. Here's the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

An in-state battle does not seem to be brewing here. A recent trip to Auburn really stood out for the four-star defensive back from Brandon, Miss., as he felt love on the visit he never felt before from any other coaching staff. The Tigers are definitely among a handful of other favorites as Florida, Florida State and Colorado were also high on his list.

Notre Dame is moving up very quickly for the four-star running back from Valencia, Calif., but the Irish are not yet the leader as Washington, Michigan and Nebraska are also battling it out for his commitment.

Auburn continues to look very strong in Burgess’ recruitment after another visit there as the Loganville (Ga.) Grayson high three-star quarterback loves how position coach Kent Austin works with the quarterbacks. Austin’s “proven track record” and how the QBs respond to him definitely put Auburn at the top of his list with North Carolina and Wisconsin as the others to watch.

Texas has been considered a major front-runner in Carlton’s recruitment with LSU also high on the list but after visiting USC over the weekend, the word is the Trojans, Texas A&M and Baylor have really caught his attention the most. Texas and LSU might still be tough to beat but Carton’s visit to USC was one of the best visits he’s ever been on.

Nebraska blew Croucher away as one of the best visits he’s ever been on as he loved the coaching staff and the facilities and was told by the Huskers coaches that the next step is on him and his decision. There could be some juggling here as Nebraska is also heavily after 2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor and Croucher is also really interested in Michigan and others. But Nebraska seems to be in a strong spot here.

When running backs coach Tashard Choice left Texas for the NFL, Crowell canceled his visit to Austin only to put it back on his schedule. The Jackson, Ala., standout who has Alabama high on his list along with Florida, Georgia and others, is happy he got to visit Texas because he saw first-hand how much of a connection new position coach Chad Scott has with his players. Crowell feels like a top priority with the Longhorns once again.

Michigan is “for sure” the top program on Dabney’s list following his recent visit to Ann Arbor. The three-star athlete from Richmond (Va.) Huguenot loved the weight room, the nutrition plan and “loved it all” as the message from the coaching staff was that he could commit whenever he was ready.

Considering his brother Cooper is one of the best players in program history, Iowa could be nearly impossible to beat here but the Odebolt (Iowa) OABCIG standout visited Michigan recently and loved it. Being recruited mainly to play tight end down the road, Dejean loved seeing the energy from the players and the coaches in Ann Arbor and talked with coach Steve Casula about how he’d be utilized there. But, still, Iowa looms large.

Texas and Texas A&M are the two programs hitting up Edwards on a daily basis as those two have moved ahead in his recruitment. While the Longhorns could be the team to beat, the Aggies are making this more than interesting. The four-star from Carthage, Texas, was back in College Station recently and the love shown to him and his family is unmatched. That goes a long way plus the A&M coaches are telling him he’s a game-changer who’s needed to take over on Saturdays.

A lot of other visits are coming up for the 2027 four-star linebacker but right now Texas, USC and UCLA are making the biggest impression on the Tustin, Calif., standout. It might be really tough to pull him away from Southern California but Texas thoroughly impressed him on a recent visit since it gave him a “huge welcome” walking in the door and clearly laid out how it'd help him develop in the offense.

The former North Carolina commit was recently at Georgia and had a “great” time there as the coaches have a plan for him and made it clear how badly they want him in this recruiting class. The Bulldogs are definitely a major contender with Notre Dame, Oregon and still the Tar Heels, especially with coach Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill now.

BYU, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Utah are the finalists for the four-star tight end from St. George (Utah) Pine View, who’s planning to commit on Monday. A recent visit back to Michigan set the bar “so high” as the coaching staff told him he could be in the same category as Colston Loveland and he thinks new QB Bryce Underwood is the “real deal.” But BYU might have the biggest edge heading into his decision although no final choice has been made yet.

Penn State and Maryland are the front-runners right now for the 2027 four-star offensive tackle from Coatesville, Pa., but Ohio State is making a major push. Also, he’s just coming off visits to Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. The Bulldogs have moved up a lot in his recruitment after being in Athens but the Nittany Lions do have an edge right now for the in-state standout.

A battle between Texas and Texas A&M is brewing for the 2027 four-star offensive tackle from Tyler (Texas) Legacy and the Longhorns could have the early edge after a great visit to Austin over the weekend. Johnson “felt like home” being at Texas but both teams are definitely impressing him at this point in his recruitment.

A battle between Alabama (the presumed leader) and Auburn had been expected for the five-star edge from Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s but now the word is that Jones is “a little wide open” and building new relationships with more coaches and programs. Instead of narrowing things down, Jones might be opening up a little more especially after a great visit to Texas A&M where he loved the players and the staff and their message that he was not only wanted but needed in this class.

The high four-star cornerback from Cornelius (N.C.) Hough made waves Wednesday when he popped up back at North Carolina and met with coach Bill Belichick but the word is that his four favorites remain and there are no changes yet to his top list. This should still come down to Florida State, Texas, South Carolina and Clemson but Matthews could revisit the Tar Heels if things change.

Florida State had the early lead for the 2027 four-star running back from Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County but the Seminoles have fallen off a little bit as Tennessee is now the team to beat in his recruitment. Parker, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in his sophomore season, will be in Knoxville this weekend giving Tennessee a chance to extend its lead.

Texas A&M has emerged as the leader for the high three-star defensive lineman from Locust Grove, Ga., especially after his recent visit where he not only felt like “home” but truly felt like he belonged there. The Aggies have taken the lead – and it might be an insurmountable one – but visits to Miami and Penn State are coming up and those might change his mind.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Indiana, Kentucky and others have been heavily involved with the 2027 four-star receiver from Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North but Michigan is the team to beat in his recruitment. Sales has now taken two visits to Ann Arbor as the staff showed him “so much love” as now Michigan is the early team to beat for his commitment.

Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma and Baylor are the five programs to watch for the 2027 high four-star safety from Waxahachie, Texas. The Longhorns definitely made a move right to the top of his list after a great visit to Austin. Snell loved the energy around the program. He felt like a priority there and he loves how the Texas coaches develop players in the secondary. Others cannot be counted out but Texas looks strong.