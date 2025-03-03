Rivals Camp Series: Brady Edmunds weighs in on Ohio State's new OC

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Four-star Ohio State commit Brady Edmunds discusses his relationship with new Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline with Rivals.com national recruiting director Adam Gorney at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles.
