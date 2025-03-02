Rivals Camp Series: Position MVPs from Los Angeles

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - The Rivals Camp Series opened up in Southern California on Sunday and many top prospects put together impressive performances. Here is a breakdown of the MVPs from the event:
QUARTERBACK: Ryder Lyons
He’s really good. That’s all there is to it - and a camp setting is really not where Lyons shines most.
But the five-star quarterback from Folsom, Calif., who measured at 6-foot-3.5 and 215 pounds who is best at freestyling and wheeling-and-dealing while escaping pressure did an excellent job of sitting in the pocket and delivering the ball all over the field while cutting through a stiff wind.
USC, Oregon, BYU and Michigan are the four teams to mainly watch in his recruitment.
RUNNING BACK: Sean Morris
Morris did a great job throughout the entire camp whether it was during position drills, during running back/linebacker blocking drills where he showed off an excellent physical nature and then during one-on-ones he got open and created space against linebackers.
Camps are oftentimes tough for running backs but Morris showed off all his tools whether it was quick feet, physical toughness or the ability to catch the ball coming out of the backfield. Cal and Utah have an edge in his recruitment.
WIDE RECEIVER: Madden Williams
The four-star Texas A&M commit from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco was excellent at the Rivals Camp Series last offseason and he came back with an even more dominant performance on Sunday.
Williams is sleeker, smoother and more polished as a route runner this time as the four-star has always made really difficult catches look easy. He also showed off the ability to separate against some elite cornerbacks or catch the ball with someone draped all over him. Ranked No. 12 at the position nationally, it’s hard to see how a dozen receivers are better.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Lex Mailangi
Mailangi was a crucial part of powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s offensive line this season as a 2027 prospect and he came to the Rivals Camp Series to prove a big point - that he’s one of the best interior offensive linemen in his class.
The Mater Dei standout anchored so well, used a powerful punch to stun defensive tackles and then was excellent against counter moves. Oregon, USC and Alabama are the lead group for Mailangi and those are impressive schools already but every team in the country will be after him as he continues to dominate on the offensive line.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Khary Wilder
Wilder not only was super impressive during one-on-one reps using speed and power to his advantage but his measurables were incredible with an 81-inch wingspan and a high-level reach as well which NFL decision-makers will love down the stretch.
The Gardena (Calif.) Serra three-star is guaranteed a major rankings bump after this performance because Wilder has speed, power and toughness along with great measurables as USC and many others pursue him. And at 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds, Wilder also has a frame where he could easily add 20 more pounds and keep his dominant speed.
LINEBACKER: Tyran Darensburg
One of the biggest surprises at camp was Darensburg as he came all the way from Chalmette, La., to compete and then looked great throughout the event. Darensberg is big, strong, tough, he can cover and doesn’t back down especially during the very physical running back/linebacker drills.
The Chalmette standout has only received offers from Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Troy and Texas State among others involved but he showed Sunday that he has Power Four-level ability as his recruitment might take off now.
DEFENSIVE BACK: Censere Gaylord
The defensive back position was absolutely loaded at the event and numerous players put together a phenomenal performance but Gaylord stood out just a little bit more. His ability to mirror the receiver, move his feet without holding and then turn and run through the route was incredible especially for a 2027 prospect.
In the early 2027 rankings, the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout who’s originally from California is No. 10 at cornerback but he made an argument to move way up.
Note: The Gold Ball winners were QBs Brady Edmunds, Jaden O’Neal and Jayden Wade, RB Caleb Bey, WRs Daniel Odom, Xavier Owens, and Eric McFarland, OL Tommy Tofi, DL Tomuhini Topui, LB Taven Epps and DBs Marcellous Ryan and Aaryn Washington.