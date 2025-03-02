Rivals Camp Series: Position MVPs from Los Angeles

Ryder Lyons

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - The Rivals Camp Series opened up in Southern California on Sunday and many top prospects put together impressive performances. Here is a breakdown of the MVPs from the event:

QUARTERBACK: Ryder Lyons

He’s really good. That’s all there is to it - and a camp setting is really not where Lyons shines most. But the five-star quarterback from Folsom, Calif., who measured at 6-foot-3.5 and 215 pounds who is best at freestyling and wheeling-and-dealing while escaping pressure did an excellent job of sitting in the pocket and delivering the ball all over the field while cutting through a stiff wind. USC, Oregon, BYU and Michigan are the four teams to mainly watch in his recruitment.

RUNNING BACK: Sean Morris

Sean Morris

Morris did a great job throughout the entire camp whether it was during position drills, during running back/linebacker blocking drills where he showed off an excellent physical nature and then during one-on-ones he got open and created space against linebackers. Camps are oftentimes tough for running backs but Morris showed off all his tools whether it was quick feet, physical toughness or the ability to catch the ball coming out of the backfield. Cal and Utah have an edge in his recruitment.

WIDE RECEIVER: Madden Williams

Madden Williams

The four-star Texas A&M commit from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco was excellent at the Rivals Camp Series last offseason and he came back with an even more dominant performance on Sunday. Williams is sleeker, smoother and more polished as a route runner this time as the four-star has always made really difficult catches look easy. He also showed off the ability to separate against some elite cornerbacks or catch the ball with someone draped all over him. Ranked No. 12 at the position nationally, it’s hard to see how a dozen receivers are better.

OFFENSIVE LINE: Lex Mailangi

Lex Mailangi

Mailangi was a crucial part of powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s offensive line this season as a 2027 prospect and he came to the Rivals Camp Series to prove a big point - that he’s one of the best interior offensive linemen in his class. The Mater Dei standout anchored so well, used a powerful punch to stun defensive tackles and then was excellent against counter moves. Oregon, USC and Alabama are the lead group for Mailangi and those are impressive schools already but every team in the country will be after him as he continues to dominate on the offensive line.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Khary Wilder

Khary Wilder

Wilder not only was super impressive during one-on-one reps using speed and power to his advantage but his measurables were incredible with an 81-inch wingspan and a high-level reach as well which NFL decision-makers will love down the stretch. The Gardena (Calif.) Serra three-star is guaranteed a major rankings bump after this performance because Wilder has speed, power and toughness along with great measurables as USC and many others pursue him. And at 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds, Wilder also has a frame where he could easily add 20 more pounds and keep his dominant speed.

LINEBACKER: Tyran Darensburg

Tyray Darensburg

One of the biggest surprises at camp was Darensburg as he came all the way from Chalmette, La., to compete and then looked great throughout the event. Darensberg is big, strong, tough, he can cover and doesn’t back down especially during the very physical running back/linebacker drills. The Chalmette standout has only received offers from Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Troy and Texas State among others involved but he showed Sunday that he has Power Four-level ability as his recruitment might take off now.

DEFENSIVE BACK: Censere Gaylord

Censere Gaylord