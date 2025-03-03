Published Mar 3, 2025
Rivals Camp Series: Three-way tie at the top for Anthony Jones
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Four-star defensive end Anthony Jones discusses his top three of Tennessee, UCLA and Washington with Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman at the Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

MORE RIVALS CAMP SERIES LOS ANGELES: Rankings questions from the camp | Position MVPs | Top performers from the Rivals Combine Series in Los Angeles | Best players to come through the Los Angeles regional

INTERVIEWS FROM LOS ANGELES: Five-star QB Ryder Lyons | Four-star QB Brady Edmunds | Four-star DE Anthony Jones | Four-star OL Tommy Tofi

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker