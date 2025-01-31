Rivals modernizes rankings to fit current scouting landscape

The Rivals rankings have long been the standard by which college football recruiting successes and failures are measured. Since 2002, high school football players, college coaches and fans have trusted and relied on the Rivals national analyst team to scout, evaluate and rank the best prospects in the nation.

Our sport and the methods of evaluation have evolved. So has Rivals and today marks another important step in that evolution.

As part of a larger effort to modernize the Rivals rankings infrastructure, the national analyst team has adjusted the prospect position designations.

Prospects will no longer be designated as an outside linebacker (OLB), inside linebacker (ILB), strongside defensive end (SDE), weakside defensive end (WDE), center (OC), guard (OG), fullback (FB), pro-style quarterback (PQB), dual-threat quarterback (DQB) or kicker (K).

Going forward, those players will be listed as defensive end (DE), edge defender (EDGE), interior offensive lineman (IOL), linebacker (LB), quarterback (QB), nickel (NICK), slot (SLOT) and specialist (SPEC).

The rankings and prospect position designations for players prior to the 2026 recruiting class will remain unaltered.