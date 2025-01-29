Predicting where the top uncommitted WRs in the 2026 Rivals250 will sign

Tristen Keys (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The page has been turned to almost exclusively focus on the 2026 class so this week Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is taking a look at the top five uncommitted prospects at each position and making a prediction on where they sign. We move to wide receivers. RELATED: WR rankings for 2026 class THIS SERIES: Commitment predictions for the top uncommitted QBs | RBs

Cederian Morgan

After another excellent visit to Auburn over the weekend, the Tigers are now considered the clear front-runner in his recruitment. The high four-star from Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell got to experience the football side of things and then go to the Auburn-Tennessee basketball game where he ingratiated himself even more in the campus culture. Morgan has also hit it off big-time with position coach Marcus Davis and others, and now that Auburn has numerous elite quarterbacks on campus including Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold and five-star Deuce Knight, there is excitement among many elite Southeast receivers. Prediction: Auburn

Making a prediction on Keys and pinning him down to one program is incredibly difficult because his recruitment remains fluid with a bunch of programs making a serious run at him. Tennessee has been discussed a lot. He seemed to really love Texas A&M and everything the Aggies have to offer when talking at recent events. When LSU offered, the high four-star from Hattiesburg, Miss., raved about the Tigers’ receiver history. Ole Miss is making a run. Others across the Southeast won’t give up until the end. But Keys has talked really highly about Texas A&M for a long time. He’s a big, talented outside receiver who could fit in the system perfectly and his relationship keeps growing better with position coach Holmon Wiggins. It’s no guarantee but the Aggies do look strong. Prediction: Texas A&M

Corey Sadler

A lot of programs remain high on Sadler’s list and the high four-star two-way standout from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech is working toward a top 10. Michigan is going to be a mainstay in Sadler’s recruitment and the Wolverines are probably the team to beat. Plus it doesn’t hurt that five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood just signed there. Ohio State, Michigan State, Auburn, Tennessee, Indiana, USC, Oregon and others will be involved but it would be something of a shocker if Sadler doesn’t end up in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Michigan

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Would we be shocked if Dixon-Wyatt and his Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei teammate Chris Henry Jr. both signed with Ohio State? No. The Buckeyes can get elite receivers in basically every recruiting class. Would we be totally shocked if Dixon-Wyatt chose Oregon and Henry flipped to the Ducks especially after both had great visits to Eugene last weekend? Not at all since coach Dan Lanning and his staff close as well as any program in the country. Texas rounds out Dixon-Wyatt’s top three and there is a significant Mater Dei pull in Austin as well, plus coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense is outstanding. This remains a three-team race and a close call but Dixon-Wyatt wants to be unleashed in a college program as Mater Dei has a steady, balanced offensive system. Nobody does it better than the Buckeyes right now. Prediction: Ohio State

London Smith