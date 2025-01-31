Top California prospects flock to UCLA for junior day visit

Last weekend was one of the biggest for junior days across the country and a ton of news and rumors is coming out.
Toilolo (Mater Dei) will be among a group of high-level recruits Thursday at UCLA, which is hosting a second junior day.
Orange Lutheran freshman phenom Marcus Fakatou added SMU to his already growing list of major offers.
Shigg (Culver City) says his January 30 official visit to West Point will determine whether or not he stays committed.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Mater Dei) pointed out the critical factors in his recruitment & Miami checks several boxes for him.
