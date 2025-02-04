Rivals Rankings Release: Five-Star Countdown for 2027 class

The 2027 class ranking will be expanded to a full Rivals250 later today, along with the addition of position and state rankings for the class. But first, we kick things off with a countdown of the 2027 five-stars, as Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney gives his thoughts on each of the six prospects.

Gorney's Take: The energy and production LaDamion Guyton brings to the football field is off the charts as the five-star edge rusher is constant energy, always looking to plant somebody into the dirt and has an undying motor that wears out offensive tackles throughout the game. Transferring from Savannah (Ga.) Christian to Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School for his junior season, we’ll watch closely to see if anything changes in his game but Guyton looks built for someone who has incredible burst off the line. He can use his speed to the outside, can get skinny to win inside and is endlessly tracking the ball to make tackles. Georgia leads but every school in the Southeast is pursuing him.

Gorney's Take: Elijah Haven has everything top college coaches and NFL decision-makers look for in a quarterback from intelligence to accuracy to arm strength to decision-making and beyond. In many ways, Haven has some uncanny similarities to former five-star quarterback Jameis Winston but Haven might be even a little more athletic. His stats might be a little muted – he threw for 1,847 yards with 27 touchdowns and ran for 429 yards and 12 more scores – but the Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham standout only threw 191 passes all season. Dunham had more rushing attempts than throws even with an elite talent like Haven leading the way. LSU definitely leads in his recruitment

Gorney's Take: Richard Wesley was a dominant force as a freshman and now this season as a sophomore he’s only gotten bigger, better and tougher to block. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end has devastating speed to the outside where he can bend and beat any offensive tackle in the country and then all the power in the world to shoot inside to blow up the RPO game. What we also love about the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon standout is that he’s going up against some of the best high school competition in the country and completely dominating offensive tackles who will also play on Saturdays, if not Sundays. Wesley gets tackles, tackles for loss, sacks; he forces fumbles and is a menace on the outside. He has the potential to end up No. 1 overall in the class. USC and Oregon lead but a recent visit to Texas A&M (can anyone say Myles Garrett?) also impressed him.

Gorney's Take: When Ethan "Boobie" Feaster showed up at the Elite 11 two summers ago to work out for the top quarterbacks in the country, it was clear we needed to find out who this kid was. He already had size, great hands, superb route-running and speed. Plus, Feaster carried himself like he wanted to prove he was the next superstar. Since that time, that’s what the DeSoto, Texas, five-star receiver has done whether at the Rivals Five-Star against older competition last summer or this season when he finished with more than 800 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns alongside four-star SMU signee Daylon Singleton, who ate up a lot of receiving stats as well. Texas is a major standout for Feaster with LSU, Texas A&M and others involved.

Gorney's Take: Duvay Williams was really impressive during his sophomore season at Gardena (Calif.) Serra. Then, at a recent workout in Southern California that brought together top prospects from California and the Midwest, Williams was incredible in coverage. The new five-star prospect is so fluid and so smooth in his backpedal and he can turn and run with any receiver in the country. There is an endless energy to his game. He’s constantly moving with purpose and his athleticism is off the charts. Williams is skinny but he’s athletic, bouncy and has length among all the other aspects of an elite cornerback. USC is the frontrunner but UCLA impressed him recently. Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Texas and many others are involved.