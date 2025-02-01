USC junior day roundup, recruit reaction and photos

The dead period is quickly approaching, and USC is hoping to capitalize on the opportunity to have recruits remember their time with the Trojans by hosting a wide array of prospects from the 2026 and 2027 classes Saturday for a big junior day event.

Many of the big names that were expected to make a stop by USC ended up doing so including four-star Georgia receiver commit Vance Stafford, who was one of the early arrivals on campus Saturday morning.

There were some surprises as well with Texas A&M tight end commit Caleb Tafua, four-star Oregon quarterback commit Jonas Williams and five-star Ohio State Christian Henry Jr. deciding to join some of their peers on campus for the event.

Plus, most of the committed recruits in the 2026 class made a return to USC’s campus to spend some time with the coaching staff. That included top-rated commits Brandon Lockhart and Xavier Griffin, who visited all the way from Georgia.

TrojanSports.com was in attendance Saturday as the recruits arrived and you can view photos and videos of the arrivals below.

We've also been tracking down reaction from the top prospects who were part of the day, which can be viewed below ...

See the full junior day visitor list and join the discussion on our Trojan Talk board here.