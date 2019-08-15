TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: CLEMSON AND USC

There were some slight adjustments in the pro-style rankings after the summer evaluation period, but the top of the chart stayed the same with Clemson commit D.J. Uiagalelei not only No. 1 at the position but tops still in the overall rankings. Uiagalelei, who committed to Clemson in May, is the only five-star quarterback so far in the class, but Tennessee commit Harrison Bailey also had an impressive summer and he could be in that discussion after the season. On the dual-threat side, Bryce Young also had a really impressive offseason and moved up to a 6.0-ranking even though he didn’t move up much in the overall rankings. The USC pledge leads the way among dual-threat quarterbacks, with Texas A&M commit Haynes King making a monster move up to No. 2 at that position, followed by South Carolina commit Luke Doty and Texas pledge Hudson Card.

TEAMS TO WATCH: OREGON AND NORTH CAROLINA

Oregon is an interesting situation because it has four-star quarterback Jay Butterfield committed and he is a special talent, but the Ducks just recently offered Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., standout C.J. Stroud, who has seen his recruitment blow up this summer. He called it a dream offer. It will be interesting to see if coach Mario Cristobal and his staff will take two quarterbacks in this recruiting cycle. With so many quarterbacks already locked up, it’s hard for many teams to make big moves, especially this late in the cycle, but there will still be some interesting storylines to follow, including Malik Hornsby (see below).

PLAYER TO WATCH: MALIK HORNSBY

Malik Hornsby (Sam Spiegelman)