{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 06:57:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: New 2020 QB rankings

D.J. Uiagalelei
Adam Gorney
Rivals.com

Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2020 class and our focus today starts with quarterbacks. Only two of the top 35 pro-style quarterbacks and four of the top-five dual-threat QBs are already committed.

Below is a brief overview of the biggest storylines coming out of the rankings update as we brace for the season.

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: CLEMSON AND USC 

There were some slight adjustments in the pro-style rankings after the summer evaluation period, but the top of the chart stayed the same with Clemson commit D.J. Uiagalelei not only No. 1 at the position but tops still in the overall rankings. Uiagalelei, who committed to Clemson in May, is the only five-star quarterback so far in the class, but Tennessee commit Harrison Bailey also had an impressive summer and he could be in that discussion after the season.

On the dual-threat side, Bryce Young also had a really impressive offseason and moved up to a 6.0-ranking even though he didn’t move up much in the overall rankings. The USC pledge leads the way among dual-threat quarterbacks, with Texas A&M commit Haynes King making a monster move up to No. 2 at that position, followed by South Carolina commit Luke Doty and Texas pledge Hudson Card.

TEAMS TO WATCH: OREGON AND NORTH CAROLINA  

Oregon is an interesting situation because it has four-star quarterback Jay Butterfield committed and he is a special talent, but the Ducks just recently offered Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., standout C.J. Stroud, who has seen his recruitment blow up this summer. He called it a dream offer. It will be interesting to see if coach Mario Cristobal and his staff will take two quarterbacks in this recruiting cycle.

With so many quarterbacks already locked up, it’s hard for many teams to make big moves, especially this late in the cycle, but there will still be some interesting storylines to follow, including Malik Hornsby (see below).

PLAYER TO WATCH: MALIK HORNSBY  

Malik Hornsby (Sam Spiegelman)

After an official visit to North Carolina, Hornsby committed to the Tar Heels in May and it was a big win for new coach Mack Brown and especially assistant coach Tim Brewster, who went to Texas to land a four-star quarterback.

But Hornsby's commitment was short-lived as he reopened his recruitment about a month after making his pledge. Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and Oregon are four programs that have shown interest in Hornsby, but North Carolina definitely cannot be counted out. The staff continues to pursue the four-star prospect, and the Tar Heels have done a phenomenal job in this recruiting class. Hornsby is looking at other programs, but there’s a real chance he could end up back in the fold.


