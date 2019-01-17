CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Jayden Daniels Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The final prospect rankings of the 2019 class have been released and Rivals.com continues its Ranking Week with a position-by-position look at how things shook out. Here, we examine the headlines on a group of talented quarterbacks that will shape the college football landscape for the next few years.

PROSPECT WHO MADE NOISE: Jayden Daniels

While it was probably the worst team name in high school all-star game history, Team Ballaholics won a tight Under Armour All-America Game and it was Jayden Daniels leading the offense on 9-of-13 passing for 101 yards and two touchdown passes. He showed off his dual-threat abilities by adding 21 rushing yards in the contest. The game performance capped an outstanding week of practice for Daniels that saw him move into the Rivals100 at No. 57 and up to No. 2 in the dual-threat quarterback position rankings. Daniels also made noise in this cycle, though, by being one of the few remaining Power Five caliber quarterbacks still undecided heading into the month of December. He would choose Arizona State on Dec. 13 and sign with the Sun Devils in the early period.

PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Graham Mertz, Ryan Hilinski

They are from completely different areas of the country and are headed to two different conferences, yet Graham Mertz and Ryan Hilinski have been tied together and compared with one another for the better part of the last year. They were two of the top performers at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in June, emerging from that event ranked back-to-back in the Rivals100. Then, the future Wisconsin quarterback and the future South Carolina quarterback went throw-for-throw again down in San Antonio at the All-American Bowl. Both impressed, both moved up within the Rivals100 and they finish ranked just three spots apart. Mertz ultimately got the slight nod at the end, but which of these two pro-style quarterbacks has the better college career? And, will either outplay five-star Bo Nix, who finished just ahead of Mertz and Hilinski in the position rankings at No. 1.

