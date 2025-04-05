Rivals recruiting: OT7 Week 4 scoop

There has been some talk that Oregon led in the recruitment of Dixon-Wyatt but Ohio State has reasons for optimism.
Epps (Tustin) visited Texas a little more than a week ago and it was on that visit when he made up his mind.
The connection is rooted in a culture of discipline & brotherhood that former HC Rollinson cultivated with his players.
Notre Dame is moving up very quickly for four-star RB Brian Bonner Jr. (Valencia) but the Irish are not yet the leader.
The Vols offered Tommy Tofi (Riordan) in early 2024 & have worked relentlessly over the last year to get him on campus.
There has been some talk that Oregon led in the recruitment of Dixon-Wyatt but Ohio State has reasons for optimism.
Epps (Tustin) visited Texas a little more than a week ago and it was on that visit when he made up his mind.
The connection is rooted in a culture of discipline & brotherhood that former HC Rollinson cultivated with his players.