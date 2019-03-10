Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-10 22:00:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rosary Academy beats Bishop O'Dowd for the State D-1 Title

Yqlwnceujwlq0osn2zhf
Division I State Champions Rosary Academy Royals
Photo courtesy State CIF Twitter page
Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

State Division I Championship: Rosary Academy Royals 75, Bishop O’Dowd Dragons 58 The Rosary Academy Royals completed their season by winning the Division I California State championship in resou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}