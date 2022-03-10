Saturday Boys’ State Championship Playoffs Preview

Saturday’s slate features a pair of CIF Southern Section teams and CIF Sac-Joaquin Section teams in the final two matchups. The day opens with a North Coast and San Diego Section battle.

The headliner game is Saturday night’s Open Division featuring Modesto Christian vs. Corona Centennial led by Jared McCain .

The state finals of high school basketball action in the State of California are upon us. A loaded slate of six boys basketball games on Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Here are previews of the three boys’ games:





12 Noon: Division IV: Justin-Siena vs. Scripps Ranch

Justin-Siena makes its first trip to the state final. The Braves are seeking the first state title in basketball for the city of Napa. They are 21-11 and riding a four-game winning streak that includes an overtime win over Enterprise of Redding in the regional semifinal on Saturday.

6’6 junior Travis Hightower leads the team both in scoring with 12.6 ppg and in rebounds with 8.3 per game.

Scripps Ranch is trying to become the only school in the San Diego Section to win a CIF State football and basketball championship in the same season. The Falcons are 25-11 and led by Jax Leatherwood, the 6’6 junior who started at quarterback in the fall and center in the winter on the hardwood.

Seniors Caden Flint and Jared Balaoing each average a team high 13.5 points per game.

The Pick: Scripps Ranch





4:00 p.m.: Division II: Elk Grove vs. Santa Ana Foothill

A pair of teams looking for their first state title are in the Division II final. Elk Grove is 27-6 and the champions of the Delta League. They fell in overtime to Sacramento Grant in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

Expect a heavy Thundering Herd crowd in attendance as they are the closest school from the venue, a mere 16 miles from Golden 1 Center. They are led by the senior inside-out duo of Ameere Britton and 6’8 DaJon Lott Jr.

Foothill heads to Sacramento in their first state title appearance. Coach Yousof Etemadi’s Knights are 31-3, the Champions of the Crestview League.

They fell to Long Beach Poly in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Foothill’s state playoff run is highlighted by a three overtime 96-95 win over Carlsbad.

The Pick: Elk Grove.





8:00 p.m. Open Division: Modesto Christian vs. Corona Centennial

The final game of the weekend should be a fun one with Corona Centennial, the state’s top ranked team, facing Modesto Christian, which is playing its second game in two weeks on the Kings Golden 1 Center floor.

The game features a pair of the country’s top underclassmen in McCain and Jamari Phillips, both ranked in the top 30 in the nation in the junior and sophomore classes.

McCain is part of a loaded trio that includes New Mexico signee Donovan Dent and 6’8 junior Devin Williams. The Huskies are coming off a blowout 83-59 win over Sierra Canyon in Tuesday’s regional final.

Coach Josh Giles’ squad is 32-1 and riding a 29-game winning streak with their lone loss at Texas powerhouse Duncanville.

The Crusaders are led by their underclassmen backcourt of the sophomore Phillips, junior BJ Davis, and sophomore Ty Virgil. The trio combines for 52 points per game.

Coach Brice Fantazia’s Modesto Christian team is 30-5 and coming off a 56-53 win at top seeded Campolindo of Moraga in the regional final to make it back to Sacramento.

The Pick: Centennial.



