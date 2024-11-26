Simi Valley Tip Off Classic Consolation: Golden Valley holds off Ventura

Golden Valley Grizzlies 69 Ventura Cougars 60 Golden Valley got off to a big 18-point lead in the second quarter but had to battle to hold off Ventura the rest of the way to hold on to a consolation win at the Simi Valley Tip Off Classic on Saturday. The Grizzlies never trailed in the game and built up a 26-8 lead before the midway point of the second quarter. They scored first, then senior Finn Fancher tied it for Ventura, 2-2, on a putback. Junior Wyatt Printz answered that with a three-pointer to give Golden Valley a 5-2 lead. Sophomore Donovan Webb followed with a beautiful assist to junior Alex Villejo and the Grizzlies were off and running.



Later, Ventura turned it over and Villejo finished a resulting fastbreak bucket to complete a 9-0 run making it 11-2. The Cougars battled back to make it 13-8, as sophomore Jett Ryan and senior Roman Chavarria nailed three-pointers. The first quarter ended with Golden Valley on top, 16-8. Golden Valley came out on fire in the second quarter, going on a quick 10-0 run. Villejo started it with a three and junior reserve DeAngelo Mathis soon added a driving bucket. Mathis’ deuce was the only bench scoring by either team in the game. The Grizzlie run continued, as Villejo hit another three and Webb capped it with an athletic driving spin move in traffic to make it 26-8, the largest lead of the game. But Ventura was far from being out of this game, as they responded with a 15-4 run to close the deficit to 30-23 late in the half.



Fancher began the comeback with a couple of free throws and the big guy showed his range with a three-pointer during the run. Senior Kayden Hamilton got a steal and fed senior Harper Martinez for a beautiful pass and score and three-point play. Ryan capped the Ventura run by draining another of his three 3-pointers in the game. Golden Valley was in front at the break by the score of 33-23 after another Villejo three ended the Cougar run. The second half was an intense battle all the way as Golden Valley kept warding off every challenge by Ventura. Ryan cut his team’s deficit to six, 35-29, after connecting from downtown. Chavarria scored on a fastbreak at the 3:15 mark to make it 38-33. Printz answered that after getting an entry pass in the paint and maneuvering for a nifty bucket to make it 40-33. Then Fancher scored and completed a three-point play at the 2:35 mark to make it 40-36 and this was certainly still anybody’s ball game.



Then came a big play as Chavarria got a steal and was attempting to go all the way to the rack for a score to make it a one-possession game. But Printz stripped him on the way for the stop and that was as close as the Cougars would get the rest of the way. Another big play came at the 1:25 mark when Webb energized the crowd with a thunderous slam dunk and three-point play to make it 45-36. Chavarria answered that with a three to make it 45-39 but Printz had his own answer with a nice drive and spin move for a basket. The third quarter ended with Golden Valley leading 49-41. The Grizzlies soon had a double digit lead as the final frame opened with a putback by Webb. They kept the margin at ten after a three by Printz made it 56-46 and an athletic scoring drive by Webb made it 58-48. But Ventura wouldn’t concede anything and kept battling. Hamilton hit a three and Chavarria added two free throws to make it 58-53. The lead was five again after Chavarria scored to make it 60-55 but Ventura could not get any closer.



Ventura got a big three from Hamilton to stay close, 64-58, at the 1:55 mark and it was still a two-possession game at 66-60 with 1:20 to go in the game. But Printz hit 1-2 at the line with 34 seconds left to make it 67-60. Ventura still had a chance as it set up a three point shot but it was blocked and junior Zach Christoffersen finished the scoring with two free throws to make the final score 69-60 in an entertaining hard-fought game. Golden Valley had four players in double figures: Villejo with his game high 24, Webb with 15, Printz with 13, and Christoffersen with 10. Ventura was led by Chavarria who had 19. Also in double figures was Fancher with 16 and Martinez with 10. Wyatt Printz was awarded the Player of the Game and he also joined Finn Fancher of Ventura in making the All-Tournament team.

Individual Scoring: Golden Valley (69): 3-Alex Villejo 24 5-Donovan Webb 15 11-Wyatt Printz 13 15-DeAngelo Mathis 2 22-Zach Christoffersen 10 30-Kenyen Andrews 5 Three-pointers made: Villejo 5, Printz 2

Ventura (60): 20- Roman Chavarria 19 23-Jett Ryan 9 24-Kayden Hamilton 6 30-Harper Martinez 10 32-Finn Fancher 16 Three-pointers made: Chavarria 3, Ryan 3, Hamilton 2, Fancher