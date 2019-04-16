Maryland and head coach Mike Locksley landed a commitment from 2020 Gardena (Calif.) Serra three-star cornerback Devyn King , he announced April 16 via Twitter.

King chose the Terps over a host of Power 5 offers, including Boston College, Kansas, Mississippi, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah and Washington State.

King, who was offered by Maryland back on February 1, unofficially visited College Park on April 13, taking in a spring practice. He wasted little time in committing to Mike Locksley and the Terps just three days later.

King becomes the third commit in Maryland's 2020 recruiting class, joining local three-stars Jordan White and Corey Dyches. With the addition of King, Maryland's class jumps from No. 54 to No. 44 nationally.