Three early standouts emerge for 2027 LB Isaiah Phelps

Elite Caifornia prospects propel USC to top class for defensive line, defensive back, and Ohio State for wide receiver.
Here’s the latest from national recruiting director Adam Gorney, that includes 3 top CA prospects. Photo: Evan Mack.
Phelps (Oxnard Pacifica) is not worried about a commitment just yet, but there are a few programs standing out early on.
Hill is planning a top 12 sometime before his junior season ends but already a few top teams are starting to emerge.
Brooks committed to USC back on March 29 and said he's fully locked-in with the Trojans with no visits elsewhere planned
