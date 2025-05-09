Top schools coming soon for 2027 defensive back Jailen Hill

Phelps (Oxnard Pacifica) is not worried about a commitment just yet, but there are a few programs standing out early on.
Hill is planning a top 12 sometime before his junior season ends but already a few top teams are starting to emerge.
Brooks committed to USC back on March 29 and said he's fully locked-in with the Trojans with no visits elsewhere planned
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look – and makes a prediction - on the remaining five-stars.
Lex Mailangi is the new #1 Interior offensive lineman, and other CA prospects are also near the top and rising.
Phelps (Oxnard Pacifica) is not worried about a commitment just yet, but there are a few programs standing out early on.
Hill is planning a top 12 sometime before his junior season ends but already a few top teams are starting to emerge.
Brooks committed to USC back on March 29 and said he's fully locked-in with the Trojans with no visits elsewhere planned