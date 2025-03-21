Top programs emerging for three-star DT Malik Brooks

Tycen Johnson (Chaparral) has been picking up some major offers in the last few weeks. None have been bigger than Oregon
The visit elevated Miami's status for the athletic near-400 pound Faupusa. "It was definitely a great visit. "
Montana has 17 offers from top teams across the country but two from the west coast are at the top right now.
Oscar Rios (Downey) has scheduled an OV to Kentucky and this scouting report shows why he's got their attention.
Myels Smith has three programs standing out most early in his recruitment but he’s far more well-versed on one of them.
Tycen Johnson (Chaparral) has been picking up some major offers in the last few weeks. None have been bigger than Oregon
The visit elevated Miami's status for the athletic near-400 pound Faupusa. "It was definitely a great visit. "
Montana has 17 offers from top teams across the country but two from the west coast are at the top right now.