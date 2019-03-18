Top prospects break down ASU Elite Junior Day
A bunch of top-level prospects attended Arizona State’s Elite Junior Day over the weekend. Here is a snapshot of what some of them said about the trip to meet with the Sun Devils:Isaiah Newell: “AS...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news