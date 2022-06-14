One of the fast-rising prospects in the 2023 class heading into the summer is four-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic. The son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic has emerged as one of the top rising seniors on the West Coast, and his stock is on the rise heading into the upcoming live periods.

He has added some big offers in recent weeks, and he has already started the visit process as well. Stanford had him on campus for an official visit a couple weeks ago, and Tuesday his official visit with UCLA will begin.

The 6-foot-7 prospect shined at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas last week, and that performance came on the heels of a productive spring with the Compton Magic travel ball team.

Michigan offered him Monday, and he has picked up offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Washington, Florida, Texas, Oregon, Indiana, Cal, UConn and Tennessee in the last two months.

All the attention has rushed in for Stojakovic, but he is working to keep a level head as he moves through the process with many of the top programs across the country now involved.

"It's been surreal," he said. "It's been overall a blessing. The acknowledgement I've been getting from all these different college coaches and players in the NBA, it's terrific. Just gotta keep my head down and keep going.

"... At times it's overwhelming, but just gotta keep my circle tight and stay grounded to focus on what the end goal is."

UCLA is another one of the schools that has recently offered Stojakovic, and the Bruins have moved quickly to build a strong relationship with the top-65 prospect. It has led to this week's official visit, and the four-star prospect has a few things he hopes to do while in Westwood.