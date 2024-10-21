UK Prospects Make Statements in Vegas

in other news
2025 QB Tristan Ti'a commits to Oregon State
On Monday evening Amador Valley HS signal caller Tristan Ti'a announced his commitment to Oregon State.
Rivals Rankings Week: Five-Star Countdown for 2026 class
Brandon McCoy Jr. is #1 & close by are Alijah Arenas (#4), Christian Collins (#7), Tajh Ariza (#8) & Jason Crowe Jr.(#9)
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up
Included is the latest on TE Gavin Garretson (Pleasant Valley) and a late update on WR Vance Spafford (Mission Viejo).
Top 150 F Chris Nwuli commits to Rutgers
Chris Nwuli (Sierra Canyon) announced his verbal commitment to the Scarlet Knights on Sunday.
Analysis: EDGE Logan Knapp Brings Versatility To Oregon State
Here's in-depth analysis of what Oregon State anticipates getting with the addition of EDGE Logan Knapp.
in other news
2025 QB Tristan Ti'a commits to Oregon State
On Monday evening Amador Valley HS signal caller Tristan Ti'a announced his commitment to Oregon State.
Rivals Rankings Week: Five-Star Countdown for 2026 class
Brandon McCoy Jr. is #1 & close by are Alijah Arenas (#4), Christian Collins (#7), Tajh Ariza (#8) & Jason Crowe Jr.(#9)
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up
Included is the latest on TE Gavin Garretson (Pleasant Valley) and a late update on WR Vance Spafford (Mission Viejo).