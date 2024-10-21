UK Prospects Make Statements in Vegas

Advertisement

2025 QB Tristan Ti'a commits to Oregon State

2025 QB Tristan Ti'a commits to Oregon State

On Monday evening Amador Valley HS signal caller Tristan Ti'a announced his commitment to Oregon State.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Rivals Rankings Week: Five-Star Countdown for 2026 class

Rivals Rankings Week: Five-Star Countdown for 2026 class

Brandon McCoy Jr. is #1 & close by are Alijah Arenas (#4), Christian Collins (#7), Tajh Ariza (#8) & Jason Crowe Jr.(#9)

 • Rob Cassidy
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

Included is the latest on TE Gavin Garretson (Pleasant Valley) and a late update on WR Vance Spafford (Mission Viejo).

 • Adam Gorney
Top 150 F Chris Nwuli commits to Rutgers

Top 150 F Chris Nwuli commits to Rutgers

Chris Nwuli (Sierra Canyon) announced his verbal commitment to the Scarlet Knights on Sunday.

 • Richie O'Leary
Analysis: EDGE Logan Knapp Brings Versatility To Oregon State

Analysis: EDGE Logan Knapp Brings Versatility To Oregon State

Here's in-depth analysis of what Oregon State anticipates getting with the addition of EDGE Logan Knapp.

 • Brenden Slaughter & Dylan Callaghan-Croley

