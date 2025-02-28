USC commit Josh Holland has Big 10 visit planned

New thoughts on QB Ryder Lyons, DB Marcellous Ryan (pictured), DE Khary Wilder, OL Lex Mailangi, and QB Brady Edmunds.
Here is a breakdown of the MVPs from the event, including several Gold Ball winners.
We caught up with 2026 Crean Lutheran DE Anthony Jones to break down his thoughts on UCLA, Tennessee and Washington.
Some thought Oklahoma was a team to watch but it’s actually a B1G school that is working to flip Holland the most.
The Roosevelt boys basketball team got what it wanted Saturday night and they had to wait a full year.
New thoughts on QB Ryder Lyons, DB Marcellous Ryan (pictured), DE Khary Wilder, OL Lex Mailangi, and QB Brady Edmunds.
Here is a breakdown of the MVPs from the event, including several Gold Ball winners.
We caught up with 2026 Crean Lutheran DE Anthony Jones to break down his thoughts on UCLA, Tennessee and Washington.