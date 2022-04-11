USC picks up commitment from 2024 four-star OLB Dylan Williams

Outside linebacker is one of the Trojans' priority needs in rebuilding this roster, as they had zero players return from 2021 at the position and had addressed it by shifting several players from defensive line/inside linebacker and bringing in transfer Romello Height.

Ranked the No. 14 OLB and No. 215 overall prospect in the 2024 class, the Long Beach Poly HS standout is the third 2024 commit for the Trojans, joining HS teammate, four-star WR Jason Robinson and four-star ATH Aaron Butler from Calabasas HS.

What stands out about Dylan Williams?

Gorney: "Williams is a long, rangy outside linebacker who can cover ground. It looks like he can go sideline to sideline at will. He probably needs to add a little bit of weight, but he's never going to be this huge, jacked-up linebacker -- he's going to be that kind of wiry strong kid that has exceptionally long arms, exceptionally long legs and can get anywhere on the field to make the tackle. I think it's also important, him being at Long Beach Poly, they have not had the talent in recent years that they've had over its history, but there is kind of an influx of talent with Nico [Iamaleava] going there and others will be joining him. I think that definitely helps just keeping that pipeline going into the Long Beach area."

Is there any surprise that he makes his decision this early in the process?

Gorney: "I don't think so. He was always a kid that once he got that USC offer he was very, very interested in them. He really kind of wanted to go there, that was the school for him for a long time. I think he kind of was pretty adamant about that when I talked to him. He's a local kid, he's excited about the new opportunities there. I think he's going to be a nice addition to the defense."