Watkins Leads Sierra Canyon to State Open Title over Archbishop Mitty
Open Division State Finals: Sierra Canyon Trailblazers 85, Archbishop Mitty Monarchs 61 Juju Watkins had 23 points, 19 rebounds, six blocked shots, six assists, and three steals to lead Sierra Can...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news