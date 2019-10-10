Week 7 of high school football in the state of California is here. The seventh full week of action includes this four game slate headlined by JSerra facing St. John Bosco. (Californiapreps.com Top Ten rankings noted where applicable).







Friday





#2 St. John Bosco at #5 JSerra

A pair of highly ranked teams face off as St. John Bosco (6-0) travels south to play JSerra (5-1). St. John Bosco survived a scare last week to Servite, its first close game of the 2019 season.

Clemson commit D.J. Uiagalelei leads the offense for Bosco along with junior Beaux Collins at wide receiver. The front seven is led by linebackers Ohio State commit Kourt Williams and USC commit Ma’a Gaoteote and they will face a strong JSerra running attack and offensive line headlined by Michigan commit Jeffrey Persi.

JSerra’s lone loss was to nationally ranked St. Joseph Regional of New Jersey. They are led on offense by the running back duo of Cal commit Chris Street and junior Sammy Green. The defense is led by junior New Zealand Williams who holds the team high in tackles and interceptions.





Servite vs. #1 Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium

The Orange County rivalry between the Mater Dei and Servite continues in 2019 live on Fox Sports Prime Ticket.

Servite (4-2) lost a nail bitter 27-26 last week to nationally ranked St. John Bosco and both of their losses are to nationally ranked teams. Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas was the other loss. Servite is much better than originally expected with a deep corp of young players led by sophomore quarterback Noah Fifita.

Mater Dei (6-0) is ranked first in the nation by MaxPreps. Alabama commit Bryce Young has thrown for 23 touchdowns with just three interceptions and a 72% completion percentage.





Edison vs. #8 Corona Del Mar at Newport Harbor

The third and final game in Orange County in this article features Edison and Corona Del Mar. Edison is 4-2 this season and is coming off a 42-21 win over Los Alamitos as they righted the ship after a loss to San Clemente on September 20th.

Edison is led by junior Braeden Boyles who has thrown for eight touchdowns and ran for a pair. Mike Walters has also rushed for ten scores and leads the team in tackles with 54.

Corona Del Mar is 6-0 and averaging 44 points per game while allowing just 13. Washington commit Ethan Garbers has already thrown for 30 touchdowns.





Alemany at Loyola

An intriguing game on Friday in the Mission League is Alemany at Loyola.

Alemany (5-1) will look to rebound from a tough 25-24 loss to #10 Bishop Amat, its first defeat of the season. Sophomore running back Floyd Chalk and junior Damario Strong form a talented running back duo that has 18 touchdowns this season. Chalk has 11 of those. Freshman RJ Jones has three interceptions on defense.

Loyola is coming off a massive 24-7 win which bounced Serra out of our top ten. The Cubs are 3-3 and are led by a talented sophomore running back in Harrison Allen, who has 594 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Senior Steven Arellano has a team high in tackles with 78.