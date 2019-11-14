The second week of playoff action is upon us. This four game slate of previews from the CIF Southern Section’s Division 1 is headlined by Calabasas at St. John Bosco.

(Californiapreps.com Top Ten rankings noted where applicable).





Friday





#7 Calabasas at #2 St. John Bosco

Calabasas travels to Bellflower to face the Braves in an intriguing matchup featuring a pair of top quarterbacks.

Calabasas is 8-2 and champions of the Marmonte League. They are led by Cal commit Jaden Casey. The 6’1 signal caller is loaded with offensive talent around him, like Washington State running back commit Jyden King and LSU and Oregon wide out commits Jermaine Burton and Johnny Wilson.

St. John Bosco (9-1) answers with Rivals.com's top ranked senior and Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei, UCLA running back commit Nathaniel Jones, and Oregon and UCLA wide out commits Kris Hutson and Logan Loya.





#8 Bishop Amat vs. #1 Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium

Two teams with a total of one loss between them meet up, as Bishop Amat (9-1) plays the top ranked team in the nation Mater Dei (10-0).

Bishop Amat are the champions of the Mission League. They are led by Cal commit Damien Moore and are undefeated with the running back in the lineup. Moore missed their loss to JSerra on September 6th. Junior Dyson McCutcheon has also made an impact on both sides of the ball. He is the son of former NFL player and Lancer Daylon.

Mater Dei is led by Alabama commit Bryce Young at quarterback. Senior Kody Epps has emerged as his favorite target and Epps’s stock is rising in the eyes of college recruiters.





JSerra at #3 Corona Centennial

JSerra is battle tested from the Trinity League and a loaded non-conference schedule. Their next test is a drive to Corona to face Centennial.

JSerra is 6-4 and led by a talented running back duo of Cal commit Chris Street and junior Sammy Green. Juniors Jaden Genova and New Zealand Williams are the team’s top two leading tacklers.

Centennial is 8-2 and led by senior running back Nicholas Floyd and four-star wide out Gary Bryant. The duo leads an offense that uses a three quarterback system. Sophomore Jade Mickey has made an impact in the secondary with five interceptions.





#9 Servite at #4 Mission Viejo

An Orange County clash is our fourth and final preview in this article, as Servite plays at Mission Viejo.

Servite is 7-3 with all losses to nationally ranked teams - Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, and Bishop Gorman. Sophomore Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan have had big years at quarterback and wide receiver.

Mission Viejo is 10-0 and champions of the South Coast League. They are also junior laden with star quarterback Peter Costelli and running backs Jacquez Robertson and Tyson Scott.



