There were more than 300 decommitments from Power Five programs in the 2019 class. We know decommitments are going to happen in the 2020 class, but which current commitments will be among that group? Here are five candidates from the West region.

Berry took an unexpected visit to LSU this offseason and he left Baton Rouge committed to the Tigers. The three-star defensive lineman said LSU has always been his dream school and he has a great relationship with Ed Orgeron. But the Harbor City Narbonne standout recently took a visit to USC and it’s no secret the Trojans have landed a bunch of players from his high school and involved with many others. Berry remains firmly committed to LSU but his commitment came as a little surprise and if USC keeps coming after him it could be tough to not stay home.

Casey made a commitment to Fresno State in the summer before his junior season. He has talked highly of Jeff Tedford and his success with quarterbacks throughout the years ranging from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr and many others. The Calabasas quarterback has reaffirmed his pledge numerous times and he will be back at Fresno State soon. But a recent offer from Alabama could be intriguing, Oklahoma is showing new interest and Stanford is trying to get involved. The Cardinal could be the biggest threat if they offer but Casey seems to be standing firm for now.

Johnson committed to Arizona State midway through his junior season and he’s been back to Tempe numerous times. Every time the four-star receiver is on campus it looks like his commitment is rock solid but in some ways his recruitment has not really taken off yet. A transfer from Venice to Los Angeles Cathedral, Johnson could get some fresh perspective on his recruitment through his senior season. If USC or UCLA gets involved, things could get really interesting. His dad played at Oregon State, too, and the Beavers are trying to still get him even though he’s committed.

Johnson said recently that he is happily committed to Michigan and is almost definitely sticking with the Wolverines unless something drastic happens like Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL or a complete upheaval of the coaching staff. While that’s not expected at all, Johnson has shown some serious interest in Texas A&M and the Aggies recently offered. If the four-star quarterback starts taking visits or really sees a lot of progress in College Station this season under Jimbo Fisher then there’s a chance a flip could happen.

