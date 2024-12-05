What Kalen DeBoer, Alabama staffers said about Tide's incoming signees

Alabama’s staff is buzzing over its latest talent haul. The Crimson Tide signed 21 players on Wednesday and currently holds the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation.





Alabama’s class is headlined by five-star talents Keelon Russell (No. 3 overall, No. 1 pro-style QB), Michael Carrol (No. 14 overall, No. 3 OT) and Dijon Lee Jr. (No. 25 overall, No. 3 CB). The Tide also signed 14 four-star recruits and a trio of three-stars.





“I think a lot of these guys can play early,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said during Alabama’s ‘Rising Tide’ signing day show. “That's really what the expectation is, I know on their end too. We did that with a lot of guys even this last year, played a lot of freshmen. So that's exciting.”





Throughout Wednesday’s Early Signing Day Deboer, general manager Courtney Morgan and player personnel director Bob Welton spoke on a dozen incoming players. Here’s what was said about the Tide’s signees.



