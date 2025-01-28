3-Star CA Strongside DE Katoanga Impressed With UNC Visit

Simote Katoanga, a 3-star class of 2026 strongside defensive end from California was on North Carolina’s campus this past weekend taking in the program and as much as he could in a short visit.

The trip went exceedingly well in that Katoanga wants to learn more about UNC and its new coaching staff headed by legendary former NFL coach Bill Belichick.

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Katoanga attends Jserra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, CA. He is rated the No. 30 overall prospect in the state of California and is the No. 15 player nationally at his position.

Among his other offers are from Georgia, Clemson, Miami, Oregon, USC, UCLA, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and many others.

THI caught up with Katoanga on Sunday night to see how his visit went. Here is that discussion: