Cal locks up commitment from 2025 ATH Tre' Harrison
Versatile athlete Tre' Harrison had several options on the table in his recruitment, but eventually he narrowed his focus to a select few. The 6-foot prospect from Serra High School in Gardena spent the last several weeks seeing his top options in person.
That took him to Berkeley to see Cal followed by trips to Columbia, Harvard and San Diego State. After taking a few days to evaluate all the programs, the three-star recruit announced his commitment to the Bears on Friday becoming the 13th 2025 addition for Justin Wilcox's program.
"It’s basically been the capstone of all the work they’ve done throughout my recruitment to be honest," Harrison said. "They were coming to my area and spending time and me going up there felt exactly the same. Their message was, 'You can achieve a lot on and off the field with a winning mentality and you are more than just football.'"
Harrison said he went to each of his recent visits with an open mind making sure not to discount the benefits of the options on the table.
