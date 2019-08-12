Elbert Kinnebrew is synonymous in girls AAU for caring about kids. Ask anyone, E is real and has helped encourage and get to college untold 1000s of kids. Elbert is a world class person who founded, directs, and is the head coach for the super dope Cal Sparks program. His profession is being a CPA but he’s just as much a professional angel to many.



Elbert and Karen, his wife of 36 years

He’s also a warrior fighting cancer. Try to light a candle, help a kid in his name maybe, reach out and support Elbert on twitter. Tell him you love him, that you support him, I know he appreciates the prayers. Read Elbert’s text to me that touched my soul: “Thanks Erik. Appreciate it. Following my medical team’s plan while i plan to keep helping kids every day the LORD allows me to awaken.”

Me, E-Woods, I’m going to rock 1 blue, 1 gold foamposites, Cal Sparks colors with a message I wrote in sharpie permanently saying We LOVE Elbert.

"We Love Elbert". (Photo by Erik Woods)

These messages below? Collected from requests in less than an hour! That’s real, We-Love-Elbert real. Elbert gave the sweetest nickname (“The Queen”) to Chaka Ferrell, the mother of Charisma Osborne at UCLA who played for Elbert. Chaka said, "Elbert is a man of integrity and wise counsel. He's shared his life with many families unselfishly making sure other peoples’ kids get to college. Our family will forever be grateful for all that Cal Sparks did for us.” George Quintero, fellow AAU coach and founder of Cal Storm said, “Elbert has provided so many young athletes with an opportunity to flourish as student-athletes. He is a kindhearted man that genuinely cares for his players and families. He is a wonderful father and husband. He's a fighter and I know he's going to win this battle. All of us at California Storm are praying for him.” Steph Johnson whose daughter Briana plays for the University of Denver and played for Elbert said, “You can’t find a director that helps kids more to get to college than Elbert, a good man, he’s amazing.” Sherri Pegues, founder and coach of GBL Lady Rebels said, “A great pioneer in the Cali sports game and my big Bro. Always in it for the right reasons. Blessings and love always!”

Elbert Kinnebrew (Photo courtesy of Harold Abend)

Will Hailey coaches with Elbert for Cal Sparks and said, “I judge Elbert by THE REAL SCORE BOARD: the number of kids he’s helped get to college! With that said, he will ALWAYS be one of the top ranked in the nation!” Alexis Tucker played for Elbert and is headed to play for Texas Tech. She said this, “It sucks to see my former travel ball coach in a situation like this but I know he is in God’s hands. I can’t express how thankful I am for him and all he’s done and how invested he was and still is in me till this day. I hope he gets better, though it will be a battle but he’s a fighter so he will get through. Plus he has an amazing family by his side and supportive friends too. I hope all is well with him and I will keep him and his family in my prayers.” We will all be rooting for Elbert along with Lexi and those players who have awed E-Woods the most, like WNBA champ Jordin Canada who spoke inspirational words on Elbert to me. He is so well loved. We’re with you brother Elbert, you got this, WE RISE AS 1.

